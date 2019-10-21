Bella Freud

Peace And Love T-shirt

“It was wonderful for me to get involved in this project and support War Child UK’s work. The charity turns 25 this year and to learn about the ways they help children overcome the trauma of war is truly inspiring. I urge everyone to help give children the chance in life that they deserve by donating or purchasing an item from the Wear It For War Child collection.” - Bella Freud for #WearItForWarChild. Grab your limited edition Peace and Love T-shirt now.