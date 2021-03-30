JINsoon

Peace

$18.00

At JinSoon

Peace (Powder Blue): Similar to a misty morning sky, this shade is calming and tranquil and the color of peace. Don't be fooled by its softness – it’s disarmingly eye catching This color is part of the Graffiti Art Collection. Ingredient List: Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate; Alumina, Benzophenone-1, Diacetone Alcohol, N-Butyl Alcohol, Phosphoric Acid, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, [+/-:Ci 19140, Ci 77510, Ci 77891] About JINsoon Formula: JINsoon is 10-free and formulated without harsh chemicals such as Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl phosphate, Parabens, Lead Long lasting formula with a chip-proof finish Rich, lustrous color payout in 2 coats with striking brilliance and intense shine Double patented quick dry formula delivers a super smooth application while creating a lasting manicure with bold, brilliant color, smooth application and the ultimate high gloss chip free finish. UV Filter protects against fading or yellowing of color 10-Free formula means there are no toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, DPB, camphor, and formaldehyde resin High-tech polymers and resin for longer wear and extended shelf life Vegan friendly No animal testing