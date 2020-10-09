P.E. Nation

Training Day Sports Bra

$55.30

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton SPORTS BRA – Elevate your look and support with Training Day Sports Bra from P.E Nation! Suitable for all bust sizes and designed to keep you comfortable through low-medium intensity workouts. ICONIC – This sports bra offers a subtle injection of color in the signature P.E Nation logo print, and bright heritage stripes underneath are all the flash you need for this sleek and athletic look. VERSATILE – The Training Day Sports Bra is the support you crave on gym day. Pair & wear it with the Training Day Legging for an understated active set. OPTIMIZED FOR FIT & MOVEMENT – Training Day’s racerback design, encased under-bust band, and slim, adjustable straps allow for a custom fit and optimum freedom of movement. MATERIAL AND CARE – Machine wash on gentle cold cycle. Lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Wash with like colors. 73% recycled polyester/27% elastane.