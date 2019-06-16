PCA Skin

Pca Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum Spf 45

C$52.32

Buy Now Review It

At SkinMedix

This broad-spectrum sunscreen provides unsurpassed UVA/UVB protection with the ultra-sheer technology of Z-Cote and a blend of additional UV-absorbers. Its unique quick-absorbing and light finish makes weightless protection spf 45 ideal for patients with oily or breakout-prone skin and those who dislike the feel of traditional sunscreen products. Caffeine provides additional protection against cell damage, while the powerful antioxidant silybum marianum extract, also known as milk thistle, suppresses UVB-induced skin edema and the formation of sunburn cells.