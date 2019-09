Reinhard Plank

Paz Sum Bucket Hat

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

In this salmon-pink Paz Sum style, Reinhard Plank Hats' merges a longstanding headwear aesthetic with a directional feel. It's crafted by hand in Italy from nylon and finished with a subtle worn effect that becomes evident at the crown across the wide, topstitched brim. Team it with neutral dresses when touring a coastal town.