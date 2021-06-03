MUXE NEW YORK

“pay It No Mind” Tribute Tee

100% Cotton Tee with unisex fit, featuring our "Pay It No Mind" Graphic. This design is a Tribute to Marsha P. Johnson. Marsha P. Johnson was an African-American transgender woman and revolutionary LGBTQ rights activist. Johnson was one of the prominent figures in the vanguard of the Stonewall Riots in 1969. She said that the P stood for "pay it no mind" and used the phrase sarcastically when questioned about her gender, saying "it stands for pay it no mind". _ Made ethically in New York. A percentage of our profits from this style are donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.