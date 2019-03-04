Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Ikea

Pax Wardrobe, White, Tyssedal Glass

$1030.00
At Ikea
With the PAX Planner, you can easily complete your combination with integrated lighting. After choosing the light source, the planner will work out which accessories you need to complete the solution.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison