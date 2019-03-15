Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Ikea
Pax Wardrobe, White, Forsand White
$204.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
Small hallway? Not to worry. To hide both jackets and shoes, you only need 19x15" of floor space for this storage solution. Roomier than a clothes hanger and neater.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Umbra
Estique Over The Door Accessory Organizer
$65.00
$24.99
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
PB teen
Over The Door Jewelry Organizer Mirror
$149.00
$99.99
from
PB teen
BUY
DETAILS
Huggable Hangers
10pk Shirt Hangers - White
$8.99
$7.28
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
4-cube Organizer Shelf
$39.99
$27.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted