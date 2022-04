LoveShackFancy

Pawley Checked Knitted Mini Skirt

LoveShackFancy's 'Pawley' skirt is designed to be worn with the matching 'Dolana' sweater, and looks just as stylish paired with a simple T-shirt. It's knitted with plenty of cotton and wool to depict a colorful checked pattern. The hem is detailed with pretty scalloped trims and a small slit.