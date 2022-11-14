Pavoi

14k Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet

$15.45

Tennis bracelet featuring round 3mm AAA+ cubic zirconia stones in four-prong basket settings. Measures 6.5 inches in Length Cubic Zirconia set in Lead-free, Eco-friend and hypoallergenic setting. This stunning bracelet is then Gold Plated to ensure a long-lasting and brilliant finish. ✦ MADE WITH LOVE ✦ This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise for any awesome lady. Great gifts for Mom or Grandma on Mother's Day, anniversary, birthday, or wedding celebration. ✦ 90 DAY GUARANTEE ✦ To Ensure Your Complete Satisfaction, We Offer a 90 Day No-Questions-Asked Money Back Guarantee. All the metals we use are lead free, nickel free and hypoallergenic. Excellent customer service. PAVOI 100% guarantees your satisfaction. ✦ PROUDLY AMERICAN OWNED ✦ We are an American owned and operated company! Please search PAVOI on Amazon for more of our designs!