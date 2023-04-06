Maison Miru

Pave Moon Medallion Necklace

$170.00

I designed the Pave Moon Medallion Necklace as a talisman of clarity and intuition. Wear it solo, or team it with our initial charms to make your modern heirloom uniquely your own. The Maison Miru Secrets & Stories collection is an elevated, modern update on the classic charm bracelet - think of it as a cross between the classic heirloom bracelets and the friendship jewelry you exchanged with your friends on the schoolyard playground. Build your own modern heirloom - with emblems of love, luck, hope and happiness - to remind you of who you are and to tell your unique story.