PANDORA

Pavé & Logo Circle Reversible Stud Earrings

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At PANDORA

Embrace versatile style with the Pavé & Logo Circle Reversible Stud Earrings. These Sterling Silver earrings feature a clear cubic zirconia center stone stud with a reversible circular frame. The frame has clear cubic zirconia pavé with micro-beaded edging on one side and the Pandora logo on the other. The circular frame can flip from the pavé side to the logo side, allowing for different styling options based on your mood. Collection Pandora Signature Metal Sterling silver Stone Cubic Zirconia Color Clear Product type Earrings Item 299486C01 Dimensions: Depth: 0.13in Height: 0.484in Width: 0.472in