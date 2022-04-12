Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pave Huggies
$38.00
$26.60
Buy Now
Review It
At OBJKTS Jewelry
PAVE HUGGIES
Need a few alternatives?
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pave Huggies
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Deirdre Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
Studs
Daisy Huggie
BUY
$24.00
Studs
Catbird
Angel Hair Diamond Stud, Sparkler, Yellow Gold (single)
BUY
$184.00
Catbird
More from OBJKTS Jewelry
OBJKTS Jewelry
Initial Necklace
BUY
$46.90
$67.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pear Wishbone
BUY
$37.80
$54.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
More from Earrings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pave Huggies
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Deirdre Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
Studs
Daisy Huggie
BUY
$24.00
Studs
Catbird
Angel Hair Diamond Stud, Sparkler, Yellow Gold (single)
BUY
$184.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted