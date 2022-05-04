Mejuri

Pave Diamond Threadless Flat Back Pear Stud

$205.00

Our version of painting with shapes à la Calder. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold, featuring ethically sourced and conflict-free pavé diamonds set with rhodium white gold pen plating. Threadless flat back studs allow for maximum comfort and help to facilitate the healing process. The backing post is crafted using implant grade titanium that is safe for all metal sensitivities. - Diamond Grade: GH-SI1-2. - Diamond Size: single-cut Round 0.8 mm - 0.9 mm. - Diameter: 5 mm x 3 mm.