Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Bony Levy
Pavé Diamond Round Engagement Ring Setting
C$2063.21
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Pavé diamonds—18 in all—add brilliant shine to the band of a handcrafted white-gold semi-mount ring topped by a four-prong solitaire setting.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Suede Lace Up Ankle Boots
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Shape & Glow
C$13.99
C$10.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Zara
Croc Print Platform Ankle Boots
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Bony Levy
Bony Levy
18k Yellow Gold Triple Ruby Ring
$325.00
$159.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Bony Levy
Mini Geometric Stacking Ring
$495.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bony Levy
Pavé Diamond Round Engagement Ring Setting
$1500.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bony Levy
Green Amethyst Baguette Stack Ring
$850.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Booties
Cole Haan
Grand Ambition Bootie
$220.00
$119.95
from
Cole Haan
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rescue Leather Block Heel Boots In Snake
C$94.68
from
ASOS
BUY
Prada
Chelsea Boots
C$898.89
from
Italist
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rescue Leather Block Heel Boots In Snake
$72.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted