Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Pearl Huggies

$400.00 $340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Outer Diameter: 10.95 mm Inner Diameter: 7.90 mm Width: 1.9 mm Pearl Diameter: 5 mm - 5.50 mm Total Average Carat Weight: 0.088 ct Any time, any place these huggies fit the bill. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold featuring 22 diamonds in a pavé setting and a round freshwater pearl—it’s your essential diamond earring with a fresh twist.