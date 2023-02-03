Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

$250.00 $212.50

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Made in 14k solid gold set with 22 high-quality single cut diamonds (SC GH/SI). Conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds only. Diamond size: 0.80 - 0.85 mm. Total carat weight: 0.063 ct. Diameter: 12 mm. Thickness: 1.2 mm. Loved our Diamonds Line Mini Hoops? Look no further than these outfit-elevating, mood-boosting, can't-go-wrong hoops. Upgrade your eardrobe with this diamond piece that’s handcrafted in recycled 14k solid gold. Plus, this versatile style was designed to be worn two ways—stack with pavé diamonds or flip it for a sleek 14k finish.