Creative Co-Op

Paulownia Wood Hand Carved Tray

$42.39

Buy Now Review It

Hand carved with paulownia wood The cream and beige colors of the tray add a great natural look to any interior space For decorative purposes only, not food safe Each one will vary 17.25"L x 17.25"W x 3"H Use this one of a kind hand carved paulownia wood tray as a coffee table tray or decorative piece. It will compliment any space by adding a natural feel. Each one will vary.