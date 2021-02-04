United States
Creative Co-Op
Paulownia Wood Hand Carved Tray
$42.39
Hand carved with paulownia wood The cream and beige colors of the tray add a great natural look to any interior space For decorative purposes only, not food safe Each one will vary 17.25"L x 17.25"W x 3"H Use this one of a kind hand carved paulownia wood tray as a coffee table tray or decorative piece. It will compliment any space by adding a natural feel. Each one will vary.