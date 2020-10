Creative Co-Op

Paulownia Wood Grey Wash Vase

Looks great in any home Perfect for both real or faux florals Unique matte grey wash Vase is 15" tall 7" Round x 15"H This vase is the perfect addition to any neutral or modern styled home. This unique vase is made out of paulownia wood, and has a beautiful light grey wash finish. This simple vase look great with real or faux florals, and adds a pop of style to any room.