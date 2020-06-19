Refinery29

Paulina Bedding Collection Modern Reversible Comforter

$110.40

Buy Now Review It

SET INCLUDES: 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: King: Comforter (104 inches x 90 inches), Shams (20 inches x 36 inches), Bag (16 inches x 25 inches) SUPER SOFT: Made for mixing and matching, this versatile comforter pulls double duty with two sides of clipped stripes – multicolored on one side and orange and white on the other. FABRIC DETAIL: Made with 100% cotton twill fabric and 100% microfiber filling. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low. Refinery29 Paulina Stripe Reversible Cotton Comforter Set, King, Multi