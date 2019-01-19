Anthropologie

Paule Marrot Tufted Butterfly Rug

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Tufted wool, rayon. Using a tufting tool, yarn is passed through a frame-stitched fabric backing on which a pattern has been drawn. Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Suitable for high-traffic areas. Rug pad recommended to prevent slippage and protect your floor. Rotate periodically for even wear. Shedding is a normal process that occurs with natural fiber rugs; it should subside after 6-8 weeks with regular vacuuming. To avoid damage, vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high-pile setting. Blot spills immediately with a clean, absorbent white cloth. Professionally clean for best results. Rug swatch is available. Imported.