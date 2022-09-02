Paula's Choice

Paula’s Choice-skin Perfecting 2% Bha Gel Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, 3.3 Ounce Bottle

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

GENTLE NON-ABRASIVE LEAVE-ON EXFOLIATOR: with 2% BHA (Beta hydroxy acid) to unclog & diminish enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles & brighten & even out skin tone. Combats redness, wrinkles, aging, enlarged pores, & blackheads. Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Gel Exfoliant can help minimize blackheads, acne, discolorations, and age spots and with consistent use can increase skin's firmness. Gel formula makes application a cinch. Use after cleanser and toner twice daily. HYDRATE, BRIGHTEN & SMOOTH FINE LINES: Our unique, non-abrasive, leave-on exfoliant is gentle enough for daily use on all skin types. Exfoliates dead skin cells while clearing pores for a more even tone, plus it visibly reduces fine lines & wrinkles. Paula's Choice facial exfoliants are gentler on delicate skin of the face & neck than an abrasive face scrub, which can cause micro-tears. A BHA leave-on exfoliator delivers hydration & can exfoliate directly inside the pore & improve how the pore works. Paula's Choice Skincare makes products that work. No fragrance, no parabens, no fluff. Just effective, science-backed formulas that target any concern from wrinkles to breakouts.