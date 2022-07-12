Paula's Choice

Resist Super-light Daily Wrinkle Defense Spf 30 Matte Tinted Face Moisturizer

$35.00 $28.00

MULTI-PURPOSE FORMULA HYDRATES, FIRMS, PROTECTS: This unique formula contains lightly tinted moisturizer with sunscreen and nourishing antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental and sun damage. Evens out skin tone; silky matte finish. Paula's Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Tinted Matte Moisturizer with Antioxidants & Resveratrol is formulated to repair & renew sun damaged skin while preventing further damage, minus the white cast associated with most sunscreens. Formulated for normal to oily and combination skin this moisturizer with 30 SPF protection visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, evens out skin tone and with daily use you'll see firmer skin. Works equally beautifully as a base for makeup or worn bare. Paula's Choice products are made with YOUR SKIN in mind. Whatever your skincare concern, whether dryness, acne, fine lines, or sensitive skin; we've got a treatment line for you. The search for amazing skin care ends here. Finally, you found it. Paula's Choice Skincare makes products that work. No fragrance, no parabens, no fluff. Just effective, science-backed formulas that target any concern from wrinkles to breakouts.