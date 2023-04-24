Paula's Choice

Extra Care Non-greasy Sunscreen Spf 50

Paula's Choice Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50 shields skin from the sun's rays and defends your complexion against UV and free radical aggressors to promote younger-looking skin. A light, silky texture formula provides a light matte finish that can be worn under your makeup. Sweat- and water-resistant, this sunscreen is ideal for athletes and outdoor physical exercise. Key Ingredients: Vitamins A, C, & E: help boost sun protection and provide environmental protection to ﬁght early aging Aloe: lightly hydrates, soothes redness and irritation, and provides antioxidant beneﬁts Kaolin: gently removes impurities without drying skin; absorbs excess oil and leaves a silky, matte ﬁnish Key Benefits: Provides broad-spectrum sun protection without a thick, oily feel or greasy appearance Silky texture glides onto skin with a smooth matte ﬁnish Water-resistant up to 80 minutes Perfect for outdoor spots and activities