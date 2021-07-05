Paula's Choice

Paula’s Choice 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment

Research shows that bakuchiol and retinol work even better together. Plant-derived bakuchiol is one of a few ingredients that can stabilise retinol, allowing it to work more effectively and for longer, even at a lower concentration. The addition of peptides helps to stimulate and strengthen skin to visibly combat sagging. Moderate-strength encapsulated retinol and a 2% strength of plant-derived bakuchiol work with firming peptides to deliver multi-level repair and rejuvenation. It quickly targets fine lines, deep wrinkles, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores and rough texture for youthful-looking skin. How to use - Limit initial use to three times per week; gradually increase frequency to every evening as tolerated. Apply 1-2 pumps over face and neck, avoiding contact with eyes, eyelids and lips. Follow with moisturiser. During the day, finish with a sunscreen rated SPF 15 or greater.