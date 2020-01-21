Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo® 300ml
£17.25
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo® 300ml
Need a few alternatives?
TRESemmé
Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo
£4.99
£2.47
from
Superdrug
BUY
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo
C$36.20
from
Amazon
BUY
Nexxus
Keraphix Damage Healing Shampoo
C$18.28
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Christophe Robin
Purifying Shampoo With Jujube Bark Extract
C$70.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell
Express Ion Turbolight+ Hair Dryer
$150.00
$75.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
£8.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Marula Oil Rare Oil Treatment
£31.86
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
TRESemmé
Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo
£4.99
£2.47
from
Superdrug
BUY
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo
C$36.20
from
Amazon
BUY
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
C$36.20
C$29.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted