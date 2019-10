The Row

Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots

$1495.00

Combat-style boots are a key feature from The Row's AW19 runway show and are here interpreted as a polished, lace-up style by the name of Patty. They're crafted from smooth leather and fitted with fine laces above a delineated moccasin vamp, then set on a slightly elevated midsole. Highlight the full length by teaming them with midi skirts and dresses.