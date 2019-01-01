Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Prada
Pattina Tie-dye Leather Shoulder Bag
$3360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
As featured on the Spring '19 runway Optional crossbody strap, gold-tone hardware, unlined Tab closure Composition: city calf Color: black, lime Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Boss Bag
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
L'Academie
L'academie Lenny Mini Bucket Bag
$168.00
$76.00
from
Revolve
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Nicola Schultertragetasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Amelia Schultertasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
More from Prada
Prada
Cat-eye Disguise Sunglasses
$380.00
from
Prada
BUY
Prada
Disguise Sunglasses
$380.00
from
Prada
BUY
Prada
Disguise Sunglasses
$380.00
from
Prada
BUY
Prada
Black Nomad Logo Sandals
£420.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
Madewell
Canvas Overnight Bag
$188.00
$131.60
from
Madewell
BUY
Simon Miller
Bend Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$590.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Ratio et Motus
Mini Twin Leather Shoulder Bag
$600.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Everlane
The Boss Bag
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted