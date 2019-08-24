Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
H&M

Patterned Tie-front Jacket

$69.98
At H&M
Tie-front jacket in patterned viscose satin with a sheen. Batwing sleeves with wide opening, removable tie belt, and side pockets at waist. Slightly asymmet
Featured in 1 story
Mantsho x H&M Is The First Collab Of Its Kind
by Channing Hargrove