H&M

Patterned Boiler Suit

£34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

RICHARD ALLAN x H&M. Ankle-length boiler suit in patterned viscose twill with a collar, concealed buttons at the top, flap chest pockets and side pockets. Short, wide sleeves with sewn-in turn-ups, a seam at the waist that is elasticated at the back, a detachable tie belt and straight, wide legs.