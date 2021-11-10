Pattern

The Holy Grail Kit is a limited-edition collaboration featuring PATTERN's Leave-In Conditioner and M.A.C. Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo. Features Tracee's holy grail favorites PATTERN's Leave-In Conditioner & M.A.C. Ruby Woo lipstick join forces as the ultimate duo The famous formulas treat your curls with a refreshing & restorative hair pick-me-up while the classic red matte provides ultimate pout perfection This Limited Edition duo features a custom red-lipped conditioner & a PATTERN-yellow branded lippie Whether you're sealing in moisture for an effortless wash & go before a night out or looking for a long-wear shade that won't easily smudge These two work magic for every skin tone & every hair type PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner: A velvety leave-in conditioner that seals curls with a replenishing moisture lotion to combat dryness & enhance curl patterns M.A.C. Ruby Woo Lipstick: A long-wearing lipstick formula with intense color payoff and a completely matte finish ''My two holy grails in one. The perfect pout to match your Pattern.'' - Tracee Ellis Ross Includes PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner (9.8 oz) M.A.C Ruby Woo Lipstick (0.1 oz)