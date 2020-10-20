United States
Areaware
Pattern Puzzle Collection
$25.00
At Areaware
Dusen Dusen is known for their bold original textiles to both wear and live among. Each collection is developed and inspired by fine art, commercial and naïve design, as well as the brain's reaction to color, movement, and contrast. Pattern Puzzle translates these unique designs into 500 and 100 piece jigsaw puzzles.
