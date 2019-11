Dusen Dusen

New pattern puzzles designed by Dusen Dusen, produced by Areaware. Available in 3 different patterns, these puzzles are cut with the dame die allowing the puzzles to be mixed up to create new pattern combinations! Patterns appear in photos 2-4: Arc, Stack, Lenticular. 500 pieces, 18" x 24" assembled.