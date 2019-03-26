Patta

Patta Basic Jogging Pants (orange)

Joining the ranks of our Patta Basics range, our all new Jogging Pants release in a thick 450 gram heavy brushed sweat constructed to retain it’s strength and weight. Boasting a bright orange the joggers are far from basic, and more a must have staple for those looking to introduce colour to their wardrobe. Elastricated cuffs at the ankle tie the bottoms together neatly to sit just right and an adjustable drawstring in the hem ensures you’ll have just the right fit by the waist too. 100% Cotton Construction. 450Gram Brushed Sweat. Patta Script Logo Silkscreen Printed to Leg. Side Pockets. Adjustable Drawstrings in Hem Metal Eyelets Elasticated Cuffs (Orange) Style Nr: POC-BC-JP-002 Model is 180cm, wearing a size L. Size Measurements in cm's: