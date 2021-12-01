Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Anna Quan
Patsy Shorts
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Undone
The Patsy Shorts by Anna Quan are the perfect versatile shorts. They feature a mid-rise and side pockets and can be worn on their own or with the Sienna Jacket as the ultimate matching set.
Need a few alternatives?
A Brand
A Carrie Shorts
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Levi's
Classic Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$89.95
The Iconic
Goldsign
The Pieced Pocket Pleated Denim Shorts
BUY
$439.70
Net-A-Porter
Agolde
'90s Pinch Distressed Denim Shorts
BUY
$235.70
Net-A-Porter
More from Anna Quan
Anna Quan
Dido Dress
BUY
$380.00
The Undone
Anna Quan
Erika Dress
BUY
$395.00
Anna Quan
Anna Quan
Aleka Sleeveless Cotton-knit Midi Dress
BUY
£340.00
Selfridges
Anna Quan
Laila Rib Knit Cut-out Top
BUY
$270.00
Intermix
More from Shorts
A Brand
A Carrie Shorts
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Levi's
Classic Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$89.95
The Iconic
Goldsign
The Pieced Pocket Pleated Denim Shorts
BUY
$439.70
Net-A-Porter
Agolde
'90s Pinch Distressed Denim Shorts
BUY
$235.70
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted