Rime Arodaky

Patsy Jumpsuit

$1815.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rime Arodaky

Looking for a fun yet stylish wedding jumpsuit? Patsy has just that sparkle that makes it a statement piece without looking overdone. The elegant Italian lace details and the beautiful skirt overlay will make you look classy with a twist. All the flower details in the sleeves, bodice and tulle train have been hand-embroidered for you.