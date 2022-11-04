Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Kate Spade New York
Patisserie Pleated 3d Croissant Clutch
$448.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade New York
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Crush Flats
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Maren Pumps
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Courtside Tennis Large Canvas Tote
BUY
$398.00
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Convertible Crossbody Bag
BUY
$99.97
$198.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted