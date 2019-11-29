Path Travel

Path Travel 22″ Hardside Suitcase

$99.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Travel easy and in style with this 20" hardside spinner suitcase. This spinner luggage is champagne gold on the outside with brown and gold hardware details. Unzip the suitcase to find a beige and cream dotted design. This carry-on suitcase features a lightweight and hardside construction, 360 degree spinning wheels, a retractable handle, a small inner zipper pocket, adjustable compression straps to hold garments in place, a top carry handle, and a side carry handle. Fits most airlines' carry on size category, but please confirm with your airline's baggage policy.