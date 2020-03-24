Butter London

Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

$18.00 $16.20

Product Description Butter London's innovative patent shine 10x formula is loaded with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails for your best-dressed nails yet. The patented shock resisting polymer technology delivers limitless shine with up to 10 days of wear. It’s everything you need in one brilliant bottle. Brand Story butter LONDON is dedicated to delivering high-style colour without compromise, and we continue to innovate-living on the inside edge of fashion, using only the safest ingredients in every product.