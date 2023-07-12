Karen Millen

Patent Leather Trench Coat

$259.60

Buy Now Review It

At KAREN MILLEN

Style Notes Offering a contemporary update to the traditional trench, this sleek coat exudes enviable sophistication. The piece is crafted with a longline silhouette and notched lapels for classic appeal, while glossy patent leather creates a luxurious sheen. Signature KM embossed buttons add a premium finish. Style: Trench Coat Design: Fabric Interest Fabric: Leather Length: Longline Neckline: Collared Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve This garment is READY FOR THE FUTURE It is made with responsibly sourced leather from tanneries working to reduce their environmental impact. Find out more about our material goals Ready For The Future Guidelines Details & Care Main: 100% Responsible Leather. Lining: 100% Polyester. Model wears UK size 8/ US size 4. Model height Approx: 5"9. Length Approx: 118cm.