Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Manolo Blahnik

Patent Leather Thong Sandals

$165.00
At The RealReal
Tan patent leather Manolo Blahnik thong sandals with tonal stitching throughout and covered heels. Fit: This style typically runs narrow and a half size small.
Featured in 1 story
20 End-Of-Summer Sandals To Buy On The Real Real
by Eliza Huber