Proenza Schouler

Patent-leather Mary-jane Loafers

$795.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Proenza Schoulers black Mary-Jane loafers evoke a nostalgic mood. Theyre crafted from glossy patent leather with a wide T-bar strap which fastens with a silver buckle and rests on a chunky lug rubber sole with a low-block heel. Wear them to bring a directional note to daytime looks.