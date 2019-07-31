Outer Material : Patent Leather Inner Material : Manmade Transport Times :7-14 working days Question & Answer : Q1: What can I do if I have any problems? A1: Please send email to tell us your problems first,we will reply you in 12 hours(except holiday) and try to find the best solutions,thanks for your trust! Q2: What can I do if the products have problems? A2: Please send us email with the problem products picture, which can help us to solve the problem in time! If you want to learn more similar shoes,please search: "Coolulu"