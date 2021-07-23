Wallyn's

Patent Leather Clutch

$16.99

3 style in 1 bag (shoulder, clutch, purse) handbag, patent leather clutch is sure to impress Magnetic snap closure,made from high quality PU leather with frosted glitters and silver-tone chain strap. Dimension: 8.8 in (L) X 1.8 in (W) X 6 in (H) . With 22"in removable chain Polyester lining with one interior wall pocket. Clutch by hand, tote or crossbody bag use Unique design evening bags are perfect for night out, date, cocktail party, family reunion, prom, banquet and so on . Women Leather Fashion Clutch Purses,WALLYN'S Evening Bag Handbag Solid Color Features: 100% brand new and high quality! Material: Outer:100% pu, Inter:100% polyeste Dimension: 8.8 in (L) X 1.8in (W) X 6 in (H) Detachable strap: 22inch Description: 3 style in 1 bag (shoulder, clutch, purse) handbag, patent leather clutch is sure to impress. Magnetic-flap closure. Inside polyester lining with one small pocket. Inside can easily fit a cell phone, wallet, compact mirror, lip gloss, and a pack of gum. Conveniently, you can spend the night hands free with the detachable silver chain that is included. Geat for fancy events,evening out,birthday party and weddings Note: Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures. Thank you!