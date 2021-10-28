Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Jackets
BP. + WILDFANG
Patent Faux Leather Jacket
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Channel rocker-chic style in this faux-leather jacket complete with a glossy patent finish.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Yorkway Corduroy Shirt Jacket
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
Bernardo
Plaid Wool Coat
BUY
$149.90
$260.00
Nordstrom
Sanctuary
Josephine Ponte Topper Jacket
BUY
$59.97
$169.00
Nordstrom Rack
J.Crew
Quilted Cocoon Puffer With Primaloft
BUY
$188.00
J.Crew
More from BP. + WILDFANG
BP. + WILDFANG
Patent Faux Leather Utility Skirt
BUY
$49.00
Patent Faux Leather Utility Skirt
BP. + WILDFANG
Boxy Organic Cotton Graphic Tee
BUY
$29.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Utility Overalls
BUY
$69.00
Nordstrom
BP. + WILDFANG
Plaid One-button Blazer
BUY
$69.00
Nordstrom
More from Jackets
Madewell
Yorkway Corduroy Shirt Jacket
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
Bernardo
Plaid Wool Coat
BUY
$149.90
$260.00
Nordstrom
Sanctuary
Josephine Ponte Topper Jacket
BUY
$59.97
$169.00
Nordstrom Rack
J.Crew
Quilted Cocoon Puffer With Primaloft
BUY
$188.00
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted