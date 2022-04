Nasty Gal

Patent Faux Leather Flare Heel Mary Jane Shoes

£69.00 £41.40

Put on your dancin' shoes. These mary jane shoes come in patent faux leather and feature a round toe, platform sole, flared, block heel, and strap with buckle closure. Team with a black belted mini dress for you back to the dancefloor debut. Outer: Synthetic PU materials. Inner: Textile materials. Total heel height: 10cm/4".