Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe Calatrava Lady

$3397.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chrono24

Chrono24 uses various services and technologies for data analysis, retargeting, and to provide you with personalized content and ads on Chrono24, as well as on third-party websites. You can find more information about how this information is used, including by third parties, in settings and in our Data Privacy Policy. By clicking "Accept," you agree to these terms. You can decline the use of these services and technologies or update your preferences at any time. PLEASE NOTE: By agreeing to the use of these technologies and services, you are consenting to have your personal information transferred to the United States. Services that transfer data to the United States are marked accordingly. The United States is a third country that does not have data protection laws comparable to those of the European Union, nor can it be guaranteed that services located in the United States offer additional protections. This means that government agencies may have access to personal information transferred to entities in the United States.