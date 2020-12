Marques’Almeida

Patchwork Upcycled Denim Mini Dress

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

A heightened sense of responsibility drives Marques'Almeida's new holistic direction, with pieces like this patchwork dress which is rendered from upcycled panels of light and indigo-blue denim. Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION, it's shaped to a T-shirt silhouette with dropped shoulders and frayed edges for a rustic touch.