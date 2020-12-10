Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Barragán
Patchwork Trench
$329.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Windowpane Elmcourt Coat
$288.00
$172.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Old Navy
Frost-free Long Hooded Puffer Jacket
$89.99
$53.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Old Navy
Oversized Soft-brushed Overcoat
$74.99
$44.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
London Fog
Midi-length Trench Coat
$94.07
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Outerwear
Everlane
Cocoon Wool Blend Coat
$250.00
$124.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Project Style Denver
Mustard Polytaffeta Swing Jacket
$199.00
from
Project Style Denver
BUY
Madewell
Eldridge Zip Coat
$328.00
$196.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Everlane
The Denim Chore Jacket
$88.00
$53.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted