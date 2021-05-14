RIXO x Target

Patchwork Sleeveless Slip Dress

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Garment Length: Midi Fit: Slim Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Scoop Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Spaghetti Straps Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899091 UPC: 191904285447 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1738 Origin: Imported Description Brighten up any room with the artistic style of the Patchwork Sleeveless Slip Dress from RIXO for Target. This midi slip dress has been cut on the bias for lovely shaping and drape over the figure, as well as light and airy movement with every step. The eye-catching print of this patchwork dress was created by taking archival prints from Target and mixing/reimaging them for this collection that shows off the designer duo's love for vintage design. Adjustable shoulder straps let you find a comfortably secure fit, and the overall dainty silhouette makes way for a slew of styling possibilities. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.